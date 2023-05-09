ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Khushi runs away from orphanage, comes to Kohli house

A warden locks Khushi in a room. Soon, she witnesses a window and cuts a wire to open the same. Khushi safely escapes from the orphanage in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 12:59:11
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi visits the orphanage wherein Khushi is staying. She reveals to Meera her wish to adopt Khushi. Soon, Meera brings the form, asks Shahana to fill the same, and takes Prachi to meet the kids. Later, when Meera witnesses Prachi’s form and learns about her separation from her husband Ranbir, she refuses to give Khushi’s adoption to Prachi. The latter gets upset and goes home.

Ranbir visits the adoption center to adopt Khushi. However, Meera witnesses his papers and reveals that she cannot give Khushi to him as he is separated from his wife. Ranbir gets angry at Meera and reveals that Khushi is his daughter. He reveals that their DNA matches. However, Meera alleges that he must have made a fake DNA report. Meera asks Ranbir to leave.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi miss Khushi and wish to bring her home soon. On the other hand, a warden locks Khushi in a room. She tries to escape. Soon, she witnesses a window and cuts a wire. Khushi manages to escape from the orphanage safely. Khushi comes to Kohli house and meets Ranbir. The latter gets happy. Khushi informs Ranbir how she was locked in a room and escaped.

Will Ranbir inform the orphanage people about Khushi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News