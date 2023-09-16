Television | Spoilers

Akshay, who is trying to win Prachi’s love, finally makes a big move. He brings back Khushi to the Tandon house on the day of Janmashtami in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Ranbir selects an outfit for Prachi. However, Prachi mentions that the dress will look good on Mihika and gives it to her. Later, Mihika goes to her room and Divya follows her. Mihika questions Divya whether she is more beautiful than Prachi. However, Divya confronts her about her weird questions related to Prachi. Soon, Mihika reveals immense hatred for Prachi as Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) loves her.

Prachi’s unspoken love for Ranbir is burdened by past pain, but Ranbir is determined to find happiness and mend their bond. Prachi, however, has her sights set on the ultimate source of her happiness, her daughter Khushi. Meanwhile, Akshay (Abhishek Malik) plans something big on Janmashtami to make Prachi fall in love with him.

In the coming episode, Akshay, who is trying to win Prachi’s love, finally makes a big move. He brings back Khushi to the Tandon house on the day of Janmashtami. Prachi gets super happy to see her daughter home in little Krishna’s avatar.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2541 18th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Ranbir and Prachi have a conversation during which the latter slips and Ranbir soon holds her in his arm to prevent her from falling. However, Vishakha and Mihika who pass by the room notice them and get shocked. Watch the video below!

Will Akshay succeed in his plan?