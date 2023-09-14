Television | Spoilers

Mihika questions Divya whether she is more beautiful than Prachi. However, Divya confronts her about her weird questions related to Prachi. Soon, Mihika reveals that she has immense hatred for Prachi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Manpreet informs Ranbir about Mihika’s suicide attempt. Soon, Ranbir comes to the hospital along with the family. However, the police arrive and arrest Ranbir as Akshay files an abetment of suicide case against him. The families try to stop the police but they take Ranbir along and put him in jail.

Vishakha and Ashok decide to bail out Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). However, Akshay stops his family. Mihika overhears Akshay’s (Abhishek Malik) conversation and slaps him. Soon, she goes to the police station and bails out Ranbir by taking back the complaint. Later, the Tandon family asks Akshay to apologize to Ranbir and his family for his actions.

In the coming episode, Mihika and Ranbir’s wedding preparations begin and the family starts shopping. Ranbir selects an outfit for Prachi. However, Prachi mentions that the dress will look good on Mihika and gives it to her. Later, Mihika goes to her room and Divya follows her. Mihika questions Divya whether she is more beautiful than Prachi. However, Divya confronts her about her weird questions related to Prachi. Soon, Mihika reveals that she has immense hatred for Prachi as Ranbir loves her.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2538 13th September 2023 Written Episode Update

What will happen next? Will Prachi learn about Mihika’s real intentions?

