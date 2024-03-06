Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV gets shocked when Dadaji hands over the honeymoon tickets of Shimla to Purvi. Soon, he comes up with an excuse to avoid the honeymoon. RV tells Dadaji that he has an important business meeting and the client only wants him to do the meeting hence he cannot go for honeymoon. RV’s family support him and explain Dadaji the situation. Even Purvi doesn’t want to go to honeymoon hence she too supports RV.

Dadaji forces Purvi and RV to go to honeymoon. Hence, they gear up to go for the honeymoon. Meanwhile, Prachi decides to surprise her daughter before her outing. Hence, Prachi comes to RV’s house to meet Purvi. However, during their meeting Monisha enters and reveals about being the guest in the house. She also takes away RV along with her which makes Prachi doubt about RV and Monisha’s relationship. However, Purvi tries to divert her mother’s mind.

In the coming episode, Monisha gets angry at RV for agreeing to go to the honeymoon. She questions RV whether he loves her or not. Soon, he gives answers to her questions. Later, Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon with Purvi. While RV and Monisha talk, Purvi overhears their conversation and gets angry.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2687 5 March 2024 Written Episode Update

