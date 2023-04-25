Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to learn about Khushi’s critical condition

Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to learn about Khushi’s critical condition in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir and Akshay get exposed in front of the goons as they try to run away along with Khushi. The kidnappers get into a fight with Ranbir. While the latter deals with the kidnappers, one of the goons shoots at Khushi. The young girl falls unconscious on the road after being shot. Ranbir and Prachi get shocked.

Ranbir and Prachi take Khushi to the hospital. While Khushi gets operated on, Ranbir and Prachi pray for her well-being. Later, Akshay comes and showcases his care for Prachi. The latter hugs Akshay and his father Ashok. Ranbir witnesses Akshay’s care for Prachi and realizes his love for her.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi wait for Khushi to recover. However, the doctor comes to speak to Ranbir and Prachi. He informs the two that Khushi’s condition is critical. He further mentions that Khushi is not responding to the treatment. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked and pray for Khushi.

Will Khushi die?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!