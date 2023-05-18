ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Ranbir to get arrested

Ranbir decides to take Khushi to the orphanage early morning. Ranbir goes towards the orphanage when police stop his car. Amidst this drama, the police arrest Ranbir in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 May,2023 11:34:49
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, the orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room. Meanwhile, Khushi gets alerted about the search. Dadi and Shahana come to Kohli house with the police. They try to find Khushi in every corner of the house. However, Ranbir smartly hides Khushi in a store room and keeps it a secret. Hence, Prachi and the police fail to find Khushi.

Later, Prachi gets disappointed and decides to leave along with the police. Prachi talks to Ranbir before leaving his house. Prachi tells Ranbir that he should hope that they should find Khushi soon. She warns him by telling him that if the police find out the person who has hidden Khushi that it will cause him a huge problem. Ranbir gets worried by Prachi’s statement.

In the coming episode, Prachi comes home and meets Akshay. The latter informs Prachi that he has asked the police to find Khushi and alerted all the station masters. Prachi feels relaxed and decides to take a rest. Meanwhile, Ranbir decides to take Khushi to the orphanage early morning. Ranbir goes towards the orphanage when police stop his car. Amidst this drama, the police arrest Ranbir.

Is this Ranbir’s dream, or will he be caught in real?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

