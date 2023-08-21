Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: OMG! Rhea to shoot at Ranbir

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out twists and turns as the story unfolds, showcasing the power of determination, love, and family bonds. According to the storyline, Ranbir and Prachi meet in a room wherein the former shares his feelings with Prachi. Ranbir mentions that he never got true love as she never valued his love and feelings. Unbeknownst to them, Akshay overhears their conversation and gets shocked. In a moment of intoxication, Prachi and Ranbir find themselves engaged in a deeply emotional conversation.

Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) confesses to Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) that the marriage drama with Akshay was fake and that she never actually married him. Prachi also admits her feelings for Ranbir and while confessing his love, she hugs him. On the other hand, Mayank kidnaps Mihika just before the engagement ceremony and the family gets worried.

In the coming episode, Ranbir feels Rhea (Tina Philp) has kidnapped Mihika and goes to confront her. However, Prachi supports Rhea which irks Ranbir. The latter decides to go but Rhea gets violent and soon, she holds a gun in her hand and points it at Ranbir. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked by Rhea’s action. Soon, Rhea shoots at Ranbir.

What will happen next? Will Prachi save Ranbir?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!