ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay's house

Ranbir finds himself at the same location where Prachi is present. While Prachi passes by, Ranbir bumps into him. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to witness each other in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jun,2023 11:03:47
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay's house

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have witnessed thrilling twists in the recent episodes. According to the storyline, Akshay and Prachi speak to each other on the first night about the fake marriage they pretended to do in front of the family for Khushi’s custody.

During their conversation, Akshay sleeps in the hall on the sofa while Prachi opts to be in the bedroom. However, at night, Vishakha comes to the hall and catches Akshay sleeping in the hall and gets shocked. She questions Akshay about his decision to sleep in the hall on his first night. However, Akshay handles the situation.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir unexpectedly cross paths at Akshay’s house. Initially, they have a few hit-and-miss moments. As fate would have it, Ranbir finds himself at the same location where Prachi is present. While Prachi passes by, Ranbir bumps into him. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to witness each other at Akshay’s house. Their encounter leads to mixed emotions, with Prachi and Ranbir experiencing a whirlwind of feelings.

OMG! Will this encounter bring them closer or create more complications in their already complicated lives?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Aayush search for evidence in Vikrant’s house
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rakhi prevents Rajveer’s arrest
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV’s Maitree
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti’s plan to stop Priya and Ram’s marriage foils
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti’s plan to stop Priya and Ram’s marriage foils
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa motivates herself to focus on her goals
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa motivates herself to focus on her goals
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer saves Prabhjot from an accident
Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Gopal Datt joins Ruslaan Mumtaz in Vaartakaar Films’ next Jaanu Meri Jaan
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra apologizes to Raghvendra
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev’s nasty fight
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Palak Purswani and Avinash Sachdev’s nasty fight
Read Latest News