Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi and Ranbir cross paths at Akshay's house

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, have witnessed thrilling twists in the recent episodes. According to the storyline, Akshay and Prachi speak to each other on the first night about the fake marriage they pretended to do in front of the family for Khushi’s custody.

During their conversation, Akshay sleeps in the hall on the sofa while Prachi opts to be in the bedroom. However, at night, Vishakha comes to the hall and catches Akshay sleeping in the hall and gets shocked. She questions Akshay about his decision to sleep in the hall on his first night. However, Akshay handles the situation.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Ranbir unexpectedly cross paths at Akshay’s house. Initially, they have a few hit-and-miss moments. As fate would have it, Ranbir finds himself at the same location where Prachi is present. While Prachi passes by, Ranbir bumps into him. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to witness each other at Akshay’s house. Their encounter leads to mixed emotions, with Prachi and Ranbir experiencing a whirlwind of feelings.

OMG! Will this encounter bring them closer or create more complications in their already complicated lives?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

