Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi bails out Ranbir

Ranbir finally gets bail and the family gets happy. Soon, Ranbir decides to thank the lawyer for helping him escape the jail. However, the inspector reveals that Prachi got Ranbir bailed in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen, Prachi comes home and meets Akshay. The latter informs Prachi that he has asked the police to find Khushi and alerted all the station masters. Prachi feels relaxed and decides to take a rest. Meanwhile, Ranbir decides to take Khushi to the orphanage early morning. Ranbir goes towards the orphanage when police stop his car. Amidst this drama, the police arrest Ranbir.

Prachi comes to the police station after she learns about Ranbir’s arrest drama. Prachi meets Khushi at the police station and gets happy. The latter request Prachi to get Ranbir out of jail. And she promises to do so. Prachi goes to speak to Ranbir, but instead, he gets angry with her. Soon, she decides to punish him for his mistake. On the other hand, Rhea asks to take help from Prachi to get Ranbir out. However, Ranbir refuses to take Prachi’s help.

In the coming episode, Ranbir finally gets bail, and the family gets happy. Soon, Ranbir thanks the lawyer for helping him escape the jail. However, the inspector reveals that Prachi got Ranbir bailed. Pallavi and Ranbir get shocked. Later, Ranbir witnesses Prachi outside the jail and confronts her.

Will Prachi reveal the reason?

