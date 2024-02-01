Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi breaks down during Purvi’s bidaai

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV reaches the venue where Jasbeer is getting married to Purvi. RV spreads smoke and takes Purvi and Prachi along. However, Jasbeer and his goons stop them. Soon, RV gets into a fight with Jasbeer and his goons.

Meanwhile, the police arrive and arrest Jasbeer and his team. RV, (Abrar Qazi) Purvi and Prachi get happy and reach the wedding venue. RV and Purvi get ready again for their wedding. They come in the mandap and perform the rituals. Finally, Purvi and RV get married without any problem. The families get happy and celebrate the union of Purvi (Rachi Sharma) and RV.

In the coming episode, Preeta attends Purvi and RV’s wedding and gives a piece of advice to RV on his future with Purvi. RV and Purvi tie the knot and it’s time for Purvi’s bidaai. Prachi gets emotional and breaks down during Purvi’s bidaai. Purvi also hugs her mother and cries. Soon, Purvi enters RV’s family.

