Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation

After Akshay’s humiliation, Prachi comes to her room and feels furious. She starts packing her bag and decides to leave Tandon house in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Aug,2023 15:21:43
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi decides to leave Tandon house after humiliation 845355

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As per the plot, Mayank brings Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani) to Pradeep’s house, but she manages to send her location to her family and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul). Later, Mihika manages to flee from Rhea and Mayank’s clutches. The police arrest Mayank.

The Tandon family returns home after safely saving Mihika. However, Akshay publicly humiliates Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and makes derogatory remarks in front of a gathered crowd. Accusing her of being the root of the problem, he condemns her character. Prachi is left in a state of disbelief. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Ranbir, unable to bear Prachi’s humiliation, attacks Akshay. The two soon get into a fight.

In the coming episode, Prachi comes to her room and feels furious. She starts packing her bag and decides to leave Tandon’s house. Meanwhile, Mihika gets angry at Akshay for accusing and insulting Ranbir and Prachi. She also calls him a scared mouse as he was hiding behind a wall when Prachi was in danger during the mall attack during which Ranbir saved Prachi’s life. As Prachi comes out with her bag, the family is shocked to see her leaving the house. Akshay tries to stop Prachi.

What will happen next? Will Prachi stop?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

