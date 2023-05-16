ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to find Khushi in Kohli house

Ranbir smartly hides Khushi in a store room and keeps it a secret. Hence, Prachi and the police fail to find Khushi in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 May,2023 11:25:22
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi fails to find Khushi in Kohli house

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi learns that Khushi is with Ranbir. She gets upset with Ranbir and thinks that Ranbir already knows the truth about Khushi being Panchi. Prachi comes to Kohli house and gets angry with Ranbir.

Prachi also gets upset with Rhea for hiding the truth. Soon, Prachi reveals that she will be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her, kicking her out of the house. Prachi informs the orphanage people about Khushi being hidden at Kohli house. The orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room. Meanwhile, Khushi gets alerted about the search.

In the coming episode, Dadi and Shahana come to Kohli house with the police. They try to find Khushi in every corner of the house. However, Ranbir smartly hides Khushi in a store room and keeps it a secret. Hence, Prachi and the police fail to find Khushi. Later, Prachi gets disappointed and decides to leave along with the police.

Will Prachi find out about Ranbir’s plan?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News