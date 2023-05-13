Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi gets angry at Ranbir for hiding Khushi's truth

Prachi comes to Kohli house and gets angry with Ranbir for hiding Khushi's truth. Prachi reveals that she would be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her and kicks her out of the house in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi and Akshay learn about Khushi missing from the orphanage. They decide to file a kidnapping complaint at the police station. Meanwhile, Khushi meets the entire Kohli family and gets emotional. Soon, Ranbir fears losing Khushi and decides to flee with her. He tells about the plan to Khushi.

Ranbir takes Khushi for an ice cream date. The latter gets happy and enjoys her date with his father Ranbir. On the other hand, Prachi worries for Khushi. To cheer her up, Akshay decides to take her out. He brings Prachi to the same place where Ranbir is sitting with Khushi. However, they fail to see each other, and Ranbir takes Khushi home.

In the coming episode, Prachi learns that Khushi is with Ranbir. She gets upset with Ranbir and thinks that Ranbir already knows the truth about Khushi being Panchi. Prachi comes to Kohli house and gets angry with Ranbir. Prachi also gets upset with Rhea for hiding the truth. Soon, Prachi reveals that she would be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her, kicking her out of the house.

Will Prachi and Ranbir fight for Khushi’s custody?

