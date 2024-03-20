Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi lands in new trouble, Trishna comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi opens her bag and witnesses the nighty given by Dadi and gets shocked. RV misunderstands her and asks Purvi whether she has different plans in mind. Purvi gets angry and leaves the room. Dadi calls RV and asks him to let her talk to Purvi. RV is forced to call Purvi again and she is forced to wear the nighty.

Dadi video calls them asks RV and Purvi to dance and enjoy their honeymoon. Later, Monisha lands at the resort where RV and Purvi are staying. She witnesses Purvi in a sexy nighty and gets shocked. Monisha decides to ruin their honeymoon. Monisha calls and informs about her plan to her sister Deepika. Soon, Purvi, who passes by the corridor, overhears Monisha sharing her evil plan. Purvi gets shocked to learn about her plan.

In the coming episode, Prachi comes to take her money from a truck driver from whom she had taken one truck but gave money of two. Hence, she comes to take her money of one truck back. However, the truck driver refuses to give the money. When Prachi threatens to call police, the truck driver takes Prachi’s phone. Soon, Trishna enters and points gun at the driver. The truck driver gets scared and gives the money to Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2699 19 March 2024 Written Episode Update

