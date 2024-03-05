Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi meets Monisha, gets suspicious

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi also gets furious and reveals that she is also the member of the house and the room belongs to her too. Purvi and RV’s cute nok-jhok continues. RV throws Purvi’s clothes and soon she decides to throw water on him. However, she slips and the two fall on each other on the bed. Later, they get tangled as Purvi’s hair and mangalsutra get stuck. Later, Purvi gives Dadaji laadoos made by her mother. Dadaji likes the sugar free laadoos. Hence, he gifts honeymoon tickets to Purvi and RV.

RV gets shocked when Dadaji hands over the honeymoon tickets of Shimla to Purvi. Soon, he comes up with an excuse to avoid the honeymoon. RV tells Dadaji that he has an important business meeting and the client only wants him to do the meeting hence he cannot go for honeymoon. RV’s family support him and explain Dadaji the situation. Even Purvi doesn’t want to go to honeymoon hence she too supports RV.

In the coming episode, Dadaji forces Purvi and RV to go to honeymoon. Hence, they gear up to go for the honeymoon. Meanwhile, Prachi decides to surprise her daughter before her outing. Hence, Prachi comes to RV’s house to meet Purvi. However, during their meeting Monisha enters and reveals about being the guest in the house. She also takes away RV along with her which makes Prachi doubt about RV and Monisha’s relationship. However, Purvi tries to divert her mother’s mind.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2686 4 March 2024 Written Episode Update

