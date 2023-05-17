Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi warns Ranbir

Prachi warns Ranbir telling him that if the police find out the person who has hidden Khushi that it will cause him a huge problem. Ranbir gets worried by Prachi’s statement in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi also gets upset with Rhea for hiding the truth. Soon, Prachi reveals that she will be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her, kicking her out of the house. Prachi informs the orphanage people about Khushi being hidden at Kohli house. The orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room. Meanwhile, Khushi gets alerted about the search.

Dadi and Shahana come to Kohli house with the police. They try to find Khushi in every corner of the house. However, Ranbir smartly hides Khushi in a store room and keeps it a secret. Hence, Prachi and the police fail to find Khushi. Later, Prachi gets disappointed and decides to leave along with the police.

In the coming episode, Prachi talks to Ranbir before leaving his house. Prachi tells Ranbir that he should hope that they should find Khushi soon. She warns him by telling him that if the police find out the person who has hidden Khushi that it will cause him a huge problem. Ranbir gets worried by Prachi’s statement.

Will Prachi find out about Khushi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!