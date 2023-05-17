ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi warns Ranbir

Prachi warns Ranbir telling him that if the police find out the person who has hidden Khushi that it will cause him a huge problem. Ranbir gets worried by Prachi’s statement in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
17 May,2023 12:43:08
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Prachi warns Ranbir

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi also gets upset with Rhea for hiding the truth. Soon, Prachi reveals that she will be taking Khushi along with her. However, Ranbir tries to stop her, kicking her out of the house. Prachi informs the orphanage people about Khushi being hidden at Kohli house. The orphanage warden comes to Kohli mansion to look out for Khushi. Prachi and the warden search for Khushi in Pallavi’s room. Meanwhile, Khushi gets alerted about the search.

Dadi and Shahana come to Kohli house with the police. They try to find Khushi in every corner of the house. However, Ranbir smartly hides Khushi in a store room and keeps it a secret. Hence, Prachi and the police fail to find Khushi. Later, Prachi gets disappointed and decides to leave along with the police.

In the coming episode, Prachi talks to Ranbir before leaving his house. Prachi tells Ranbir that he should hope that they should find Khushi soon. She warns him by telling him that if the police find out the person who has hidden Khushi that it will cause him a huge problem. Ranbir gets worried by Prachi’s statement.

Will Prachi find out about Khushi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi and Lakshmi win the couple competition 
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Rajveer learns about Palki’s kidnapping drama
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Hamida curses Ghazal
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
The journey of Lag Ja Gale has been rewarding: Namik Paul
Meet spoiler: Sarkar allows Cheeku to stay in Sarkar Mahal on one condition
Meet spoiler: Sarkar allows Cheeku to stay in Sarkar Mahal on one condition
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi-Vikrant and Rishi-Malishka compete in couple games
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi-Vikrant and Rishi-Malishka compete in couple games
Latest Stories
I am excited to join the cast of Baazi Ishq Ki: Jyothsna Channdola Singh
I am excited to join the cast of Baazi Ishq Ki: Jyothsna Channdola Singh
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family
Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family
RIP: K-pop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29
RIP: K-pop singer Haesoo dies by suicide at 29
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba takes up a new challenge
After Kuttey, I will love to explore varied genres and roles in films: Vijay Singh Parmar
After Kuttey, I will love to explore varied genres and roles in films: Vijay Singh Parmar
Watch: Darshan Raval spotted in Patna, netizens pour love
Watch: Darshan Raval spotted in Patna, netizens pour love
Read Latest News