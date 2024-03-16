Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi and RV fight for bed during their honeymoon

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi and RV continue to walk to find a safe place to stay. They try to get lift but fails to get one. Later, Purvi and RV manage to reach an old haveli, however, they find it spooky. RV purposely scares Purvi. Later, RV calls his mother and informs her about getting a lift and reaching a resort. RV’s mother informs Monisha about the same and she gets upset.

RV asks Purvi to spend the night in the haveli. However, Purvi feels someone’s presence in the haveli and warns RV about the same. However, RV refuses to listen to her and sleeps. Meanwhile, Purvi fails to sleep and goes in the hall. She witnesses a man scaring her, she shouts for help. RV comes and fights with the man. Soon, the two leave the haunted haveli.

In the coming episode, Purvi and RV get lift and they manage to reach their hotel. As soon as they get into the room, Purvi and RV fight for bed. While RV spreads his legs and leaves no space for Purvi to sleep. Soon, Purvi has a cute nok-jhok moment wherein she asks RV to let her sleep. Amidst this the two have some cute moments.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2696 15 March 2024 Written Episode Update

