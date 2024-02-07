Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Purvi disappoints her in-laws on first day at sasural

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi’s family are at the police station wherein the inspector finds a man who reveals that a person gave him a big amount and asked to keep Khushi at a factory. The man reveals the location to Purvi’s family and they head to find Khushi.

Purvi and Prachi are on the way to save Khushi. Meanwhile, RV threatens to ruin Purvi and Khushi’s life. The latter gets shocked by RV’s revelations and falls unconscious. Soon, Purvi, Prachi and the entire family arrives with police. They get shocked to see Khushi lying unconscious in front of RV. The latter also get surprised to see Purvi and her family.

In the coming episode, Purvi gears up for her first day at sasural and decides to perform her first rasoi rasam. Purvi makes halwa for all for the ritual. However, as audiences know, the Malhotra family and RV are on revenge mode, they tamper with the halwa and ultimately at the breakfast table, RV’s mother and Bhabhi taste the halwa and reveals being bad. Purvi gets sad as her in-laws get disappointed with her cooking skills.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2661 6 February 2024 Written Episode Update

