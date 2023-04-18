Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Veera decides to hit Prachi and Lali with his car and kill them. However, in the nick of time, Ranbir enters. He turns surviour for Prachi and Lali.

Ranbir fights with Veera and his team. He soon takes away Prachi and Lali with him. On the other hand, Balbira takes Khushi away from the haveli as the police enter. Ranbir questions one of the goons about Khushi. However, he refuses to reveal details. Soon, Ranbir starts beating him, and the police stop him.

In the coming episode, the goons tie Prachi and Ranbir in a store room. The latter feels upset and guilty for not being able to save Khushi. He also remembers the moment when he could not save their daughter Panchi. Prachi feels upset and tries to cheer up Ranbir. Prachi and Ranbir come together and decide to save Khushi.

Will they manage to save Khushi?

