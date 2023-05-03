Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get into an ugly fight

Ranbir and Prachi fight with Wilson and the other goons. Ranbir and Prachi save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her. Childcare orphanage ladies come to Kohli mansion to take Khushi back. Amidst this drama, Ranbir and Prachi get into an ugly fight in Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, the nurse matches Prachi’s DNA with Khushi’s after she witnesses a birthmark on Khushi’s leg, as mentioned by Shahana. Prachi’s DNA matches Khushi, and she learns Khushi is her daughter Panchi. Ranbir decides to inform Prachi, but he gets a call from Lali and goes to meet her. At Lali’s house, Balbir and Wilson kidnap Ranbir and ask Prachi for ransom. The latter goes to help Ranbir along with the police.

Prachi tries to help Ranbir from the kidnappers, and they notice Wilson has escaped. Soon, Prachi reveals that Wilson must have gone to the hospital where Khushi is admitted. They rush to the hospital and fight with Wilson and the other goons. Ranbir and Prachi save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her.

In the coming episode, Child care orphanage ladies come to Kohli mansion to take Khushi back. However, Ranbir and Prachi refuse to send her back. Amidst this drama, the two get into an ugly fight wherein they again blame each other as they fear Khushi, aka Panchi, will go to the orphanage and Ranbir and Prachi will again get separated from her.

Will Ranbir and Prachi get custody of their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

