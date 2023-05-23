ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house for Khushi's birthday party

Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 May,2023 15:17:54
Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rhea witnesses Ranbir and Prachi’s hug moment and breaks down. She cries and runs on the road. Soon, Aaliya comes before Rhea and saves her from an accident. The former decides to seek revenge on Prachi, giving Rhea the happiness she deserves.

On the other hand, Prachi organizes Khushi’s birthday party. However, Khushi wishes to celebrate with Ranbir too. When Khushi shares her idea with Prachi, she refuses to talk about Ranbir and instead tell her Ranbir had earlier kidnapped her. Khushi gets upset and locks herself in the room.

In the coming episode, Shahana manages to sneak inside the room and tells Khushi that Prachi is his mother. She informs her how Prachi has yearned for her. Khushi remembers Ranbir telling her that he is her father. Finally, Khushi learns that Ranbir and Prachi are her parents and wishes to celebrate her birthday with both. Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked.

Will Ranbir and Prachi happily celebrate Khushi’s birthday?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Read Latest News