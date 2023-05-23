Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir arrives at Prachi's house for Khushi's birthday party

Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Rhea witnesses Ranbir and Prachi’s hug moment and breaks down. She cries and runs on the road. Soon, Aaliya comes before Rhea and saves her from an accident. The former decides to seek revenge on Prachi, giving Rhea the happiness she deserves.

On the other hand, Prachi organizes Khushi’s birthday party. However, Khushi wishes to celebrate with Ranbir too. When Khushi shares her idea with Prachi, she refuses to talk about Ranbir and instead tell her Ranbir had earlier kidnapped her. Khushi gets upset and locks herself in the room.

In the coming episode, Shahana manages to sneak inside the room and tells Khushi that Prachi is his mother. She informs her how Prachi has yearned for her. Khushi remembers Ranbir telling her that he is her father. Finally, Khushi learns that Ranbir and Prachi are her parents and wishes to celebrate her birthday with both. Khushi forces Shahana to invite Ranbir and his family. She does the same and fears getting scolded by Prachi. Ranbir and his family arrive at the party, and Prachi gets shocked.

Will Ranbir and Prachi happily celebrate Khushi’s birthday?

