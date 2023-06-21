ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir becomes ‘Devdas’ post Akshay and Prachi's marriage

Ranbir gets drunk and turns into Devdas. Akshay’s sister happens to see him lying unconscious and decides to bring him home in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Jun,2023 17:12:59
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is all set to witness the thrilling drama in the upcoming episode. As per the plot, Ranbir dreams about Prachi and cries seeing her dance with Akshay. Prachi’s farewell ceremony takes place. An inebriated Ranbir drives and imagines Prachi standing in front of him. Meanwhile, lost in thoughts of Ranbir, Prachi messes up the ‘Griha Pravesh’ rituals, which angers Vishakha. Akshay pacifies Vishakha.

Ranbir gets devastated after witnessing the wedding of the love of his life. He believes he has lost Prachi once and for all because of his ego. But, in a surprising turn of events, viewers will learn that Akshay and Prachi are just pretending to be a married couple as they have not gone through all the wedding rituals properly.

In the coming episode, Rhea asks Pallavi to get her married to Ranbir. Pallavi promises Rhea the same. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets drunk and turns into Devdas. Akshay’s sister sees him lying unconscious and decides to bring him home. While Ranbir enters Akshay’s house in an unconscious state, Prachi feels Ranbir’s presence around her.

OMG! Will Ranbir marry Rhea?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

