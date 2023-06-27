ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life

Prachi pushes Ranbir out of the house and asks him to stay away from her new family and husband Akshay. Ranbir soon challenges Prachi that he would return to her life in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
27 Jun,2023 15:30:14
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir challenges to return in Prachi’s life

Loyal viewers of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has been winning the hearts of the audiences. As per the plot, Prachi and Ranbir get shocked to witness each other at Akshay’s house. Their encounter leads to mixed emotions, with Prachi and Ranbir experiencing a whirlwind of feelings. Prachi stops Ranbir from ruining her first day in her new house. However, Ranbir refuses to stop and leaves.

Prachi tries to hide Ranbir in her bedroom. However, Ranbir witnesses Prachi’s room being beautifully decorated and gets frustrated. Consumed by anger and heartbreak, Ranbir takes out his frustration by ruining the beautifully decorated room meant for Prachi and Akshay’s first night. Adorned with love and anticipation, the room quickly transforms into chaos and destruction. Ranbir’s impulsive actions leave Prachi stunned, setting the stage for an intense emotional showdown.

In the coming episode, Prachi pushes Ranbir out of the house and asks him to stay away from her new family and husband, Akshay. Ranbir gets angry at Prachi as she becomes protective of her new family. Ranbir soon challenges Prachi that he will return to her life, and she will welcome him with respect.

OMG! Will Ranbir manage to complete the challenge?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal’s fall
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua reveals the reason behind Gazal’s fall
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Exclusive: Shalini Mahal to make a strong comeback in Colors’ Dharampatnii
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Meet spoiler: Shlok saves Sumeet from drowning in pool
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (19 – 25 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Karan’s proclamation of Preeta’s existence shocks Luthra family
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha worried about past secrets opening up
Latest Stories
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya’s cute banter during Haldi ceremony
Check out: Starplus giving a final chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Check out: Starplus giving a final chance to watch audience favorites Jodi Sai and Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan watches Elahi’s finale performance at Great Indian Voice
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jahaan watches Elahi’s finale performance at Great Indian Voice
Fans ask Sobhita Dhulipala about her ability to pull off multiple characters during an Ask Me session – check out her perfect response
Fans ask Sobhita Dhulipala about her ability to pull off multiple characters during an Ask Me session – check out her perfect response
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: The Electric Chemistry in ‘Lust Stories 2’ Ignites Anticipation
Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia: The Electric Chemistry in ‘Lust Stories 2’ Ignites Anticipation
Read Latest News