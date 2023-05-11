Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to flee away with Khushi

Khushi meets the entire Kohli family and gets emotional. Soon, Ranbir fears losing Khushi and decides to flee with her in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir and Prachi miss Khushi and wish to bring her home soon. On the other hand, a warden locks Khushi in a room. She tries to escape. Soon, she witnesses a window and cuts a wire. Khushi manages to escape from the orphanage safely.

Khushi comes to Kohli house and meets Ranbir. The latter gets happy. Khushi informs Ranbir how she was locked in a room and escaped. Ranbir gets shocked by the warden’s behaviour with Khushi. The former cuddles Khushi and decides to tell her the truth. Ranbir informs Khushi that she is his daughter Panchi. The latter gets very happy, and thank god. She soon calls Ranbir ‘papa’. Ranbir gets emotional.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Akshay learn about Khushi missing from the orphanage. They decide to file a kidnapping complaint at the police station. Meanwhile, Khushi meets the entire Kohli family and gets emotional. Soon, Ranbir fears losing Khushi and decides to flee with her. He tells about the plan to Khushi.

Will Prachi find Khushi? Will Ranbir manage to flee with Khushi?

