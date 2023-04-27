Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir decides to match his DNA with Khushi

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Ranbir and Prachi wait for Khushi to recover. However, the doctor comes to speak to Ranbir and Prachi. He informs the two that Khushi’s condition is critical. He further mentions that Khushi is not responding to the treatment. Prachi and Ranbir get shocked and pray for Khushi.

Ranbir and Prachi get worried for Khushi. The doctor informs that Khushi needs blood; her blood group is AB negative. He further reveals that the blood bank does not contain this blood group. Soon, Ranbir informs the doctor that his blood group matches with Khushi, and he will donate his blood to save the young girl.

In the coming episode, Ranbir goes to the washroom and bumps into the doctor. Ranbir connects the dots and decides to take a step. Ranbir asks the doctor to do his DNA test. He asks to check if it matches Khushi’s DNA. Ranbir wishes to find out his connection with Khushi.

Will Ranbir learn about Khushi being his daughter?

