Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir fills Prachi’s hairline with sindoor

The upcoming episodes of Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, continue to captivate viewers with emotional twists and turns. According to the storyline, Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) and Akshay (Abhishek Malik) pretend to be happy in front of Vishakha, but Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) sees them and has a misunderstanding. Rhea returns to the Kohli house. Prachi and Ranbir try to learn each other’s truth. Ranbir says to Vishakha that Prachi and Akshay are not in love and are putting on an act.

Mihika discovers the truth about Prachi and Akshay’s relationship and confronts him about deception. She calls out their fake bond, leading to a heated argument. Akshay’s anger escalates, and he attempts to slap Mihika, but just in the nick of time, Ranbir intervenes and prevents the violent act.

In the coming episode, Vishakha insists that Ranbir fills the sindoor in Mihika’s hairline as a gesture of commitment. Initially, Ranbir refuses, but under pressure from the family, he reluctantly agrees. As he approaches Mihika with the sindoor, Prachi unexpectedly intervenes, causing the sindoor to accidentally fall on her hairline instead. The sudden twist leaves everyone stunned.

Will Ranbir reveal his past life with Prachi to the Tandon family?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!