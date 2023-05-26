Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir gets suspicious of Prachi's kidnapping

Balbeera attacks Prachi and puts her inside a box. Meanwhile, Ranbir witnesses the mess in the kitchen and gets suspicious. He believes that Prachi is in trouble in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, can gear up for interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As seen so far, Khushi asks Shahana to do something to remind Prachi and Ranbir of their happy times. Shahana and Khushi get together to unite Ranbir and Prachi. They bring the couple close and ask them to perform. Ranbir and Prachi hold each other and perform a romantic dance.

Balbeera disguises himself as a magician and decides to kidnap Prachi to seek revenge. He witnesses Prachi sitting alone on the sofa, taking advantage of the situation. Balbeera grabs the curtain behind Prachi and tries to strangulate her. However, Ranbir passes by, and Balbeera sees him. He runs away from the spot. Ranbir witnesses Prachi and runs to remove the curtains from her face. Prachi hugs him as she gets scared of the incident.

In the coming episode, Balbeera again plans to kidnap Prachi, and this time, he gets successful. He attacks Prachi and puts her inside a box. Balbeera tries to sneak out safely. On the other hand, Ranbir and Shahana come to the kitchen to look out for Prachi. However, they find her missing. Ranbir witnesses the mess in the kitchen and gets suspicious. He believes that Prachi is in trouble.

Will Ranbir learn about Prachi being in a box?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.