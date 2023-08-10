ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir learns about Akshay being sole guardian of Khushi

Ranbir learns that Akshay is the sole guardian of Khushi as per the adoption papers, and Prachi has no right over their daughter officially in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
10 Aug,2023 11:24:55
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning out the thrilling drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Prachi’s involvement in the engagement preparations doesn’t sit well with Ranbir, (Krishna Kaul) raising both his curiosity and concerns. Meanwhile, Akshay and Mihika, intrigued by the close bond between Ranbir and Prachi, embarks on a mission to unravel the true nature of their relationship.

Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) finds herself in a precarious situation while decorating the farmhouse for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement ceremony. As she slips from a stool, Ranbir, swift in action, rushes to her rescue and catches Prachi in his arms, preventing her fall. However, this heroism unfolds in front of Akshay, (Abhishek Malik) Prachi’s husband, triggering a storm of emotions. Akshay’s unexpected anger and jealousy at seeing Ranbir holding Prachi leave her utterly shocked.

In the coming episode, just before the engagement ceremony, Ranbir finds out the adoption papers. In that, Ranbir learns that Akshay is the sole guardian of Khushi as per the papers, and Prachi has no right over their daughter officially. And now that he is getting married to Mihika, he is on the verge of losing the chance of getting his daughter back.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir refuse to marry Khushi?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

