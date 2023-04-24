Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir realizes Akshay’s love for Prachi

Ranbir realizes Akshay’s love for Prachi in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, the dealer asks to take Khushi to a separate room. He takes Ranbir to the haveli and asks him to give the money he promised in return for Khushi. Ranbir mentions that his associate was inside the haveli, but he cannot find him. Soon, Akshay makes an entry and turns Ranbir’s aid in front of the kidnappers.

Ranbir and Akshay get exposed in front of the goons as they try to run away along with Khushi. The kidnappers get into a fight with Ranbir. While the latter deals with the kidnappers, one of the goons shoots at Khushi. The young girl falls unconscious on the road after being shot. Ranbir and Prachi get shocked.

In the coming episode, Ranbir and Prachi take Khushi to the hospital. While Khushi gets operated on, Ranbir and Prachi pray for her well-being. Later, Akshay comes and showcases his care for Prachi. The latter hugs Akshay and his father Ashok. Ranbir witnesses Akshay’s care for Prachi and realizes his love for her.

Will Ranbir and Prachi part ways?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!