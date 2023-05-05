Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir refuses to reveal Panchi’s truth to Prachi

Rhea decides to call Prachi and inform her of Panchi’s truth. However, Ranbir stops her. The former informs Rhea that he doesn’t want Prachi to know about Panchi as she would get the custody and Akshay will be Panchi’s papa, which he won’t like. Hence, he takes a promise from Rhea to hide the truth from Prachi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Childcare orphanage ladies come to Kohli mansion to take Khushi back. However, Ranbir and Prachi refuse to send her back. Amidst this drama, the two get into an ugly fight wherein they again blame each other as they fear Khushi, aka Panchi, will go to the orphanage and Ranbir and Prachi will again get separated from her.

Later, Ranbir decides to inform Aryan about his daughter Khushi. He narrates to Aryan how Vikram felt Khushi looked like him. Hence he got the idea of doing the DNA test. Ranbir finally reveals that the test came positive and Khushi is his daughter Panchi. While Ranbir narrates his story, Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Panchi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir informs Vikram and Pallavi that Khushi is his daughter Panchi. The two get happy after hearing the news. Rhea decides to call Prachi and inform her about the same. However, Ranbir stops her. The former informs Rhea that he doesn’t want Prachi to know about Panchi as she would get the custody, and Akshay will be Panchi’s papa, which he won’t like. Hence, he takes a promise from Rhea to hide the truth from Prachi.

Will Ranbir and Prachi fight for their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

