Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir rescues Prachi from falling

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, keeps viewers engaged with its gripping storyline and intense character dynamics. According to the storyline, Tandon family gears up for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement. With the engagement date now fixed, the Tandons are all set to celebrate this joyous occasion at their farm house. However, amidst the preparations, a subtle tension brews as Prachi takes charge of decorating the venue.

Prachi’s involvement in the preparations doesn’t sit well with Ranbir, raising both his curiosity and concerns. Meanwhile, Akshay and Mihika, intrigued by the close bond between Ranbir and Prachi, embarks on a mission to unravel the true nature of their relationship.

In the coming episode, Prachi finds herself in a precarious situation while decorating the farmhouse for Ranbir and Mihika’s engagement ceremony. As she slips from a stool, Ranbir, swift in action, rushes to her rescue and catches Prachi in his arms, preventing her fall. However, this act of heroism unfolds in front of Akshay, Prachi’s husband, triggering a storm of emotions. Akshay’s unexpected anger and jealously at seeing Ranbir holding Prachi leave her utterly shocked.

What will happen next?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

