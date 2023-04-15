Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Ranbir and his friend reach the spot where Khushi is being kept. Soon, Ranbir fights with goons and tries to free Khushi. However, when Ranbir’s friend opens the sack to save Khushi, they find her missing. Ranbir gets shocked to see another girl and looks for Khushi.

Prachi and Lali take Veera’s help to save Khushi. However, Veera misunderstands them as Balbira’s aid and points a gun at Prachi and Lali. Soon, Veera asks his teammates to kidnap Prachi and Lali. The goons tie Prachi and Lali and leave them at an isolated place.

In the coming episode, Veera decides to hit Prachi and Lali with his car and kill them. However, in the nick of time, Ranbir enters. He turns surviour for Prachi and Lali. Ranbir fights with Veera and his team. He soon takes away Prachi and Lali with him. The two join hands to save Khushi.

Will Prachi and Ranbir save Khushi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!