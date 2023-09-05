Television | Spoilers

Mihika calls Ranbir for help. He manages to scare Mayank by informing him that the police have arrived. Mayank gets worried and soon leaves Mihika’s house in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Akshay, Prachi, and Ranbir reach the destination and the former brings the honeymoon suite keys. Akshay (Abhishek Malik) deliberately makes Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) jealous which angers him. Soon, Ranbir drags Akshay in the corner and warns him to stay away from Prachi as she is his wife. Akshay learns that Ranbir knows that Akshay and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) never married each other. Both get into a verbal fight by threatening each other.

Akshay’s seemingly innocent gesture takes a sinister twist when he offers Prachi some spiked sweets. Prachi, initially unsuspecting, insists Akshay eat too, but to her surprise, he adamantly refuses. Prachi decides to try one herself as it is a Prashad. As the minutes pass, Prachi begins to feel drowsy and Akshay decides to take advantage of the situation.

In the coming episode, Mayank calls Mihika and threatens her. However, Mihika ignores his threat calls. Soon, Mayank lands at Mihika’s house and tries to come inside via the window. However, scared Mihika calls Ranbir for help. He manages to scare Mayank by informing him that the police have arrived. Mayank gets worried and soon leaves Mihika’s house.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir manage to stop Akshay’s evil plan against Prachi?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!