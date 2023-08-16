ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide

Rhea takes a knife in her hand and threatens to end her life. However, Ranbir understands Rhea’s drama and stops her in Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Aug,2023 13:09:03
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide 843111

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rhea has expressed her doubts about Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) readiness for marriage and asserts her determination to stop his wedding with Mihika. Unbeknownst to Rhea, Mihika becomes an eavesdropper, overhearing the conversation. Mihika confronts Rhea about her sudden appearance at the engagement ceremony.

In the coming episode, Rhea (Tina Philp) witnesses Ranbir’s eagerness to marry Mihika. Hence, she plans a huge drama to stop the engagement ceremony. Rhea takes a knife in her hand and threatens to end her life. However, Ranbir understands Rhea’s drama and stops her. He takes her along in private but Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) follows them. Soon, Ranbir blames Prachi and Rhea for his ruined life. Rhea again attempts to put kerosene on herself. This time Ranbir gives her match sticks and asks her to end the matter by committing suicide.

As we reported earlier, Mayank issued a chilling threat to Mihika, urging her to reconsider her decision to get engaged to Ranbir. Mihika chooses to proceed with her engagement plans. However, Mayank’s determination takes an even more sinister turn as he hatches a scheme to halt Mihika’s engagement and secure the Tandon family’s wealth for himself. With a calculated plan, Mayank kidnaps Mihika just before the engagement ceremony.

What will happen next? Will Prachi manage to stop Rhea?

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

