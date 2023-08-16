Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir stops Rhea from attempting suicide

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Rhea has expressed her doubts about Ranbir’s (Krishna Kaul) readiness for marriage and asserts her determination to stop his wedding with Mihika. Unbeknownst to Rhea, Mihika becomes an eavesdropper, overhearing the conversation. Mihika confronts Rhea about her sudden appearance at the engagement ceremony.

In the coming episode, Rhea (Tina Philp) witnesses Ranbir’s eagerness to marry Mihika. Hence, she plans a huge drama to stop the engagement ceremony. Rhea takes a knife in her hand and threatens to end her life. However, Ranbir understands Rhea’s drama and stops her. He takes her along in private but Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) follows them. Soon, Ranbir blames Prachi and Rhea for his ruined life. Rhea again attempts to put kerosene on herself. This time Ranbir gives her match sticks and asks her to end the matter by committing suicide.

As we reported earlier, Mayank issued a chilling threat to Mihika, urging her to reconsider her decision to get engaged to Ranbir. Mihika chooses to proceed with her engagement plans. However, Mayank’s determination takes an even more sinister turn as he hatches a scheme to halt Mihika’s engagement and secure the Tandon family’s wealth for himself. With a calculated plan, Mayank kidnaps Mihika just before the engagement ceremony.

What will happen next? Will Prachi manage to stop Rhea?

