Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir takes Akshay’s place to marry Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is churning the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Ranbir tries to find Prachi to stop her from marrying Akshay. However, before he can go to her, Aaliya makes Ranbir unconscious and kidnaps him during Prachi and Akshay’s wedding. She takes him away and locks him inside the cupboard. Aaliya, known for her manipulative ways, hatches an evil plot to separate Prachi and Ranbir.

Aaliya hides from the family and meets Prachi. She instigates Prachi against Ranbir and reveals how he is getting married to Rhea to adopt a girl named Khushi. On the other hand, Ranbir struggles to come out of the cupboard. Shahana happens to witness Ranbir and comes to his rescue. She gets Ranbir out of the cupboard, and they decide to stop Prachi’s marriage with Akshay.

In the coming episode, Aryan comes to the wedding and joins hands with Ranbir to stop the wedding. Aryan renders Akshay unconscious and makes Ranbir wear his sherwani. Ranbir also wears sehra to hide his face. Later, the two head out to complete the wedding rituals. However, Ranbir bumps into Prachi, and the two share a moment.

OMG! Will Prachi learn about Ranbir being the groom?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!