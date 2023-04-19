Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen so far, Veera decides to hit Prachi and Lali with his car and kill them. However, in the nick of time, Ranbir enters. He turns surviour for Prachi and Lali. Ranbir fights with Veera and his team. He soon takes away Prachi and Lali with him. The two join hands to save Khushi.

Balbira takes Khushi away from the haveli as the police enter. Ranbir questions one of the goons about Khushi. However, he refuses to reveal details. Soon, Ranbir starts beating him, and the police stop him. Ranbir then takes matters into his hand and takes a disguise to save Khushi.

In the coming episode, Ranbir wears a long coat with a big hat and comes before Prachi. The latter gets scared and tries to run away. Ranbir holds his hand and pushes her close to him. Prachi gets angry and raises his hand to slap Ranbir, but the latter reveals his face, which shocks Prachi.

Will Ranbir manage to save Khushi?

