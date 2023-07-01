ADVERTISEMENT
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir's surprise return shocks Prachi

Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi's life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay's sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya.

Author: Manisha Suthar
01 Jul,2023 11:38:48
Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi’s spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face.

Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Akshay gets angry as he believes Mihika has always made wrong decisions. However, Prachi tries to handle the situation and asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so the family can meet him. While Mihika calls her boyfriend, Akshay, and Prachi decorate the house and gear up to welcome him.

In the coming episode, Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi’s life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay’s sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family. Prachi is taken aback when she comes face to face with Ranbir again, leaving her in shock.

OMG! Will Ranbir bring new trouble into Akshay and Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

