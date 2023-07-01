Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir's surprise return shocks Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Prachi faces a heartbreaking moment when her daughter, Khushi, prepares to leave for London. To lift Prachi’s spirits, Khushi tries to bring a smile to her face.

Mihika returns home and reveals to Prachi and Akshay about her boyfriend. Akshay gets angry as he believes Mihika has always made wrong decisions. However, Prachi tries to handle the situation and asks Mihika to call her boyfriend home so the family can meet him. While Mihika calls her boyfriend, Akshay, and Prachi decorate the house and gear up to welcome him.

In the coming episode, Ranbir makes a comeback in Prachi’s life, fulfilling the promise he had made in the past. He comes as Akshay’s sister Mihika’s boyfriend and becomes a part of their family. Prachi is taken aback when she comes face to face with Ranbir again, leaving her in shock.

OMG! Will Ranbir bring new trouble into Akshay and Prachi’s life?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the longest-running shows on television. It features Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) as the leads.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha passes the litmus test with a natural dip yesterday! Collects 7 Cr. on day 2. To grow over the weekend with a strong word of mouth