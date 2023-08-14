Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea and Mihika come face to face

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Mihika come to the hall for their big day. However, Pallavi comes to Prachi’s room to speak to her. She gets angry at Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) for always ruining Ranbir’s life. She also mentions how Ranbir left his mother and went away because of her. As Pallavi continues to scold Prachi, Vishakha walks in. However, she fails to overhear their conversation, and the secret of Ranbir-Prachi’s past marriage remains intact.

In the coming episode, Rhea expresses her doubts about Ranbir’s readiness for marriage and asserts her determination to stop his wedding with Mihika. Unbeknownst to Rhea, Mihika becomes an eavesdropper, overhearing the conversation. Mihika confronts Rhea about her sudden appearance at the engagement ceremony.

As we reported earlier, Mayank issues a chilling threat to Mihika, urging her to reconsider her decision to get engaged to Ranbir. Mihika chooses to proceed with her engagement plans. However, Mayank’s determination takes an even more sinister turn as he hatches a scheme to halt Mihika’s engagement and secure the Tandon family’s wealth for himself. With a calculated plan, Mayank kidnaps Mihika just before the engagement ceremony.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir and Prachi save Mihika?

