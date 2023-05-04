ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea learns about Khushi being Ranbir's daughter

Ranbir and Prachi save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her. Later, Ranbir informs Aryan that Khushi is his daughter Panchi. While Ranbir narrates his story, Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Panchi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 May,2023 12:04:09
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea learns about Khushi being Ranbir's daughter

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi tries to help Ranbir from the kidnappers, and they notice Wilson has escaped. Soon, Prachi reveals that Wilson must have gone to the hospital where Khushi is admitted. They rush to the hospital and fight with Wilson and the other goons. Ranbir and Prachi save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her.

Childcare orphanage ladies come to Kohli mansion to take Khushi back. However, Ranbir and Prachi refuse to send her back. Amidst this drama, the two get into an ugly fight wherein they again blame each other as they fear Khushi, aka Panchi, will go to the orphanage and Ranbir and Prachi will again get separated from her.

In the coming episode, Ranbir decides to inform Aryan about his daughter Khushi. He narrates to Aryan how Vikram felt Khushi looked like him. Hence he got the idea of doing the DNA test. Ranbir finally reveals that the test came positive and Khushi is his daughter Panchi. While Ranbir narrates his story, Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Panchi.

Will Ranbir and Prachi get custody of their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Ishani struggles to save Shiv’s life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s car falls off the cliff, Rishi breaks down
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s car falls off the cliff, Rishi breaks down
Meet spoiler: Meet reveals her pregnancy news to Manmeet
Meet spoiler: Meet reveals her pregnancy news to Manmeet
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Lag Ja Gale spoiler: Shiv gets ANGRY at Ishani
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi worries about Lakshmi’s life
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get into an ugly fight
Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Ranbir and Prachi get into an ugly fight
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Prayrak Mehta roped in for Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Prayrak Mehta roped in for Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Applause Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar Announce the third season of its popular series, City Of Dreams
Applause Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar Announce the third season of its popular series, City Of Dreams
I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity - Citadel actor Stanley Tucci
I’ve never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity - Citadel actor Stanley Tucci
I believe that my best phase as a performer has not come till now: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame
I believe that my best phase as a performer has not come till now: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame
Junooniyatt has a great amalgamation of genres in its concept: Gautam Singh Vig
Junooniyatt has a great amalgamation of genres in its concept: Gautam Singh Vig
I like to travel with my siblings: Monika Singh
I like to travel with my siblings: Monika Singh
Read Latest News