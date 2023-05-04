Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Rhea learns about Khushi being Ranbir's daughter

Ranbir and Prachi save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her. Later, Ranbir informs Aryan that Khushi is his daughter Panchi. While Ranbir narrates his story, Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Panchi.

Kumkum Bhagya, the popular Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, has received tremendous response and kept its viewers hooked to television with its stellar cast and engaging storyline. As seen, Prachi tries to help Ranbir from the kidnappers, and they notice Wilson has escaped. Soon, Prachi reveals that Wilson must have gone to the hospital where Khushi is admitted. They rush to the hospital and fight with Wilson and the other goons. Ranbir and Prachi save Khushi. Finally, the latter gets consciousness, and the doctor discharges her.

Childcare orphanage ladies come to Kohli mansion to take Khushi back. However, Ranbir and Prachi refuse to send her back. Amidst this drama, the two get into an ugly fight wherein they again blame each other as they fear Khushi, aka Panchi, will go to the orphanage and Ranbir and Prachi will again get separated from her.

In the coming episode, Ranbir decides to inform Aryan about his daughter Khushi. He narrates to Aryan how Vikram felt Khushi looked like him. Hence he got the idea of doing the DNA test. Ranbir finally reveals that the test came positive and Khushi is his daughter Panchi. While Ranbir narrates his story, Rhea overhears their conversation and gets shocked to learn about Panchi.

Will Ranbir and Prachi get custody of their daughter Khushi aka Panchi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Kumkum Bhagya, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!