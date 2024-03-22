Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV and Monisha get arrested

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Prachi comes to take her money from a truck driver from whom she had taken one truck but gave money of two. Hence, she comes to take her money of one truck back. However, the truck driver refuses to give the money. When Prachi threatens to call police, the truck driver takes Prachi’s phone.

Trishna enters and points gun at the driver. The truck driver gets scared and gives the money to Prachi. On the other hand, RV takes Purvi to the restaurant. Monisha witnesses them together and gets angry. She decides to remove Purvi out of RV’s life. Meanwhile, the host announces masquerade party. Monisha also wears a mask and comes to the dance floor. She tries to get close to RV and dances with him and pushes away Purvi.

In the coming episode, Monisha spikes Purvi’s drink and the latter drinks it. Purvi feels dizzy and goes to the washroom. She falls unconscious. Meanwhile, RV goes to his room and Monisha enters. RV gets shocked to see Monisha in the room. On the other hand, Khushi calls the hotel staff member and police and informs them about RV cheating on Purvi. They head to RV’s room and finds him with Monisha instead of Purvi. Soon, police arrest both RV and Monisha.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2701 21 March 2024 Written Episode Update

