Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV and Purvi spend a night together, Ashutosh makes cheap allegations

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi blushes and Khushi understands her feelings. RV comes home and goes to his room. Meanwhile, RV’s friend reveals to the family about Purvi and her meetings with RV. The latter comes and soon the family start teasing him. RV’s family agrees for his alliance with Purvi (Rachi Sharma). However, he mentions that he doesn’t want to get married to anyone as this will divert his focus from work.

Purvi completes her job interview and heads home. However, she gets trapped in riots that are happening on the street. Purvi gets scared as her life is in danger. However, RV comes to her rescue and fights with the goons. One of the goons, hits RV with a bottle. Purvi gets worried and brings a stick to beat the goons. They manage to run away from the goons and hide inside the trunk of the car.

In the coming episode, RV and Purvi come out of the car trunk and goes to a godown to hide. However, the goons land up there and soon the couple hide behind a cupboard. While they try to hide together, they come close to each other and share an eye lock moment. Soon, a person capture their close moments. After spending an entire night together in each other’s arms, Purvi returns home. However, Ashutosh in front of the neighbours makes cheap allegations and accuses Purvi of spending night with RV.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2629 5 January 2024 Written Episode Update

One of the goons, hits RV with a bottle. Purvi gets worried and brings a stick to beat the goons. They manage to run away from the goons and hide inside the trunk of the car.