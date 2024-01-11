Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV and Purvi’s families finalize their marriage

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Dadaji calls Purvi’s mother Prachi and decides to fix a meeting of the families. He also arranges a dinner date for RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) so that they can know each other before their marriage. Purvi agrees to go on a date with RV after Prachi gives her permission.

Purvi and RV go to a restaurant for their dinner date. At the venue, Purvi and RV come close as they perform a romantic dance together. Amidst this, RV’s school friend visits to same venue. In drunk state his friend tries to come close to RV. However, RV handles the situation in front of Purvi and the latter gets impressed by him. Later, RV also goes down on his knees and proposes Purvi.

In the coming episode, Purvi reveals to RV that he is a very good human being and she is not good like him. However, RV mentions that she is also a very good human being and asks if she wants to become his life partner, to which Purvi agrees. Soon, the families learn about their decision and RV’s family visits Purvi’s house with shagun. They make Purvi wear a bangle and finalizes their marriage.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2634 10 January 2024 Written Episode Update

