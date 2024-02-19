Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV ends relationship with Purvi

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV witnesses an upset Monisha and tries to cheer her up and also decides to drop her home. Purvi witnesses RV-Monisha from the terrace and gets shocked. Purvi returns to her room and sleeps. RV enters the room at night and goes to sleep on the couch. Purvi questions him to which he hides about going to drop Monisha. Purvi gets worried seeing RV’s changed behaviour.

RV and Purvi get ready for the pagphera rasam. However, Monisha lands at RV’s house to speak to RV. While the two get cozy, Purvi sees them and gets shocked. She questions RV whether he is having an extra marital affair. RV denies the allegations and reveals that Monisha was his ex-fiancée and they were about to get married. This information shocks Purvi.

In the coming episode, Purvi questions the reason behind RV’s action of marrying her. RV reveals that how her character was being questioned in front of everyone and to save her, he stepped forward to marry her. Purvi gets shocked by RV’s confession. When Purvi asks he has feelings for Monisha, RV agrees. Soon, RV reveals that he is ending their relationship and leaving her for forever as that would be right for both. RV drops Purvi at her place and leaves.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2672 17 February 2024 Written Episode Update

