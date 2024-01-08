Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV fills Purvi’s hairline with sindoor

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Purvi completes her job interview and heads home. However, she gets trapped in riots that are happening on the street. Purvi gets scared as her life is in danger. However, RV comes to her rescue and fights with the goons. One of the goons, hits RV with a bottle. Purvi gets worried and brings a stick to beat the goons. They manage to run away from the goons and hide inside the trunk of the car.

RV (Abrar Qazi) and Purvi (Rachi Sharma) come out of the car trunk and goes to a godown to hide. However, the goons land up there and soon the couple hide behind a cupboard. While they try to hide together, they come close to each other and share an eye lock moment. Soon, a person capture their close moments. After spending an entire night together in each other’s arms, Purvi returns home. However, Ashutosh in front of the neighbours makes cheap allegations and accuses Purvi of spending night with RV.

In the coming episode, Ashutosh continues to put allegation. Though RV defends Purvi and takes stand for her but the neighbours ask Prachi and her family to leave the chawl. Soon, RV gets angry and takes sindoor. In front of the neighbours and Prachi’s family, RV fills Purvi’s hairline with sindoor and marries her to protect her respect.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2631 7 January 2024 Written Episode Update

After spending an entire night together in each other’s arms, Purvi and RV returns home. However, Ashutosh in front of the neighbours makes cheap allegations and accuses Purvi of spending night with RV