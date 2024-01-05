Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV saves Purvi during riots

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Khushi and Prachi kick out Ashutosh and the family from the hall. Later, Khushi and Diya praise RV for always being there for Purvi and mention that he is the perfect match for her. Soon, they return home and Khushi comes to speak to Purvi. She mentions that Purvi always knew that Ashutosh was not a right guy for her.

Later, Khushi also questions Purvi that whether she has feelings for RV. Purvi blushes and Khushi understands her feelings. RV comes home and goes to his room. Meanwhile, RV’s friend reveals to the family about Purvi and her meetings with RV. The latter comes and soon the family start teasing him. RV’s family agrees for his alliance with Purvi (Rachi Sharma). However, he mentions that he doesn’t want to get married to anyone as this will divert his focus from work.

In the coming episode, Purvi completes her job interview and heads home. However, she gets trapped in riots that are happening on the street. Purvi gets scared as her life is in danger. However, RV comes to her rescue and fights with the goons. One of the goons, hits RV with a bottle. Purvi gets worried and brings a stick to beat the goons. They manage to run away from the goons and hide inside the trunk of the car.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2628 4 January 2024 Written Episode Update

RV’s family agrees for his alliance with Purvi. However, he mentions that he doesn’t want to get married to anyone as this will divert his focus from work.