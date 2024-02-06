Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: RV to get exposed in front of Purvi?

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, RV and Purvi come to the police station along with Prachi and the other family members to register a missing complaint. While RV leaves as he gets an important call, Prachi suspect Jasbeer’s involvement in Khushi’s kidnapping. Meanwhile, it is exposed that RV has kidnapped Khushi.

RV also married to Purvi to seek revenge from Khushi, whom he was in love with and she rejected him. RV reveals how Khushi promised to marry him but instead put molestation allegations and trapped him. He promises to seek revenge from her and trouble her. Meanwhile, Purvi’s family are at the police station wherein the inspector finds a man who reveals that a person gave him a big amount and asked to keep Khushi at a factory. The man reveals the location to Purvi’s family and they head to find Khushi.

In the coming episode, Purvi and Prachi are on the way to save Khushi. Meanwhile, RV threatens to ruin Purvi and Khushi’s life. The latter gets shocked by RV’s revelations and falls unconscious. Soon, Purvi, Prachi and the entire family arrives with police. They get shocked to see Khushi lying unconscious in front of RV. The latter also get surprised to see Purvi and her family.

