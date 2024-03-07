Kumkum Bhagya spoiler: Trishna accused of stealing expensive dupatta, Prachi comes to rescue

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Dadaji forces Purvi and RV to go to honeymoon. Hence, they gear up to go for the honeymoon. Meanwhile, Prachi decides to surprise her daughter before her outing. Hence, Prachi comes to RV’s house to meet Purvi. However, during their meeting Monisha enters and reveals about being the guest in the house.

Monisha also takes away RV along with her which makes Prachi doubt about RV and Monisha’s relationship. However, Purvi tries to divert her mother’s mind. Monisha gets angry at RV for agreeing to go to the honeymoon. She questions RV whether he loves her or not. Soon, he gives answers to her questions. Later, Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon with Purvi. While RV and Monisha talk, Purvi overhears their conversation and gets angry.

In the coming episode, Prachi and Diya go for shopping wherein they bump into Trishna, she comes to shop for her wedding. Later, while Trishna heads out post her shopping, the manager finds out that Trishna has stolen a dupatta. Soon, the shop manager calls the police and informs the guards to catch Trishna. However, the latter claims to be innocent. Prachi witnesses the entire drama and stops the manager from blaming Trishna without proofs. Prachi asks the manager to check CCTV footage and find out the reality.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2688 6 March 2024 Written Episode Update

Monisha asks RV to cancel his honeymoon with Purvi. While RV and Monisha talk, Purvi overhears their conversation and gets angry.