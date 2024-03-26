Television | Spoilers

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Khushi calls the hotel staff member and police and informs them about RV cheating on Purvi. They head to RV’s room and finds him with Monisha instead of Purvi. Soon, police arrest both RV and Monisha.

Purvi gets a call from Dadi who asks her to bail out RV. The former goes to the jail wherein RV has an argument with her. RV believes that Purvi got them arrested. However, Purvi tries to clear things and later gets RV out on bail. Purvi refuses to bail out Monisha but Monisha’s sister Deepika arrives and she bails out Monisha.

In the coming episode, Trishna comes to meet her new friend Prachi at her house. Trishna informs Prachi and her family that she is getting married again with her husband Krishna aka Ranbir. Trishna shares her wish to hire Kumkum Bhagya catering service for her wedding. Soon, Prachi fulfils her wish when she reveals that Kumkum Bhagya catering service is owned by her. Trishna gets happy and thanks Prachi for the help.

Will Prachi come face to face with Ranbir?

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2705 25 March 2024 Written Episode Update

