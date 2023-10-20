Television | Spoilers

Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed

The goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya produced by Balaji Telefilms

Author: Manisha Suthar
20 Oct,2023 10:53:58
Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed 862885

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Divya requests Prachi to cook something for her. While Prachi goes towards the kitchen, Divya and Mihika get happy as everything goes according to their plan. However, soon, Ranbir comes to help Prachi in the kitchen and they both are unaware of the gas leak. Ranbir witnesses the gas knob being on and soon saves Prachi from the big blast. However, he himself gets injured.

Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) takes extra care of Ranbir, (Krishna Kaul) who got injured while saving her. Mihika gets jealous and talks to Divya about her failed murder plan against Prachi. However, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Mihika wants to kill her and soon confronts Mihika about her evil intentions. Prachi confronts Mihika, who warns her to stay away from Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Akshay witnesses Prachi’s protected behaviour for Ranbir and plans his murder. He hires a goon for the work. When Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more. Ashok overhears the conversation and gets shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2562 18th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Mihika gets jealous and talks to Divya about her failed murder plan against Prachi. However, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Mihika wants to kill her.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kumkum Bhagya's Generation Leap: Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma steal the spotlight in new promo 862752
Kumkum Bhagya’s Generation Leap: Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma steal the spotlight in new promo
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha's life in danger in Maldives 862733
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha’s life in danger in Maldives
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive 862720
Kundali Bhagya update: Nidhi attempts to burn Srishti alive
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi are ALIVE post accident 862709
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Rishi and Lakshmi are ALIVE post accident
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat 862690
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha gets an offer to save Gungun 862442
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Update: Radha gets an offer to save Gungun

Latest Stories

Exclusive: Rooprashmi Sharma to enter Sony SAB's Vanshaj 862884
Exclusive: Rooprashmi Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly's Simple Saree Elegance With Designer Blouse 862828
Deepika Singh, Gauahar Khan, And Rupali Ganguly’s Simple Saree Elegance With Designer Blouse
Sanjana Sanghi keeps the ‘funk’ intact in Rs. 55000 abstract print co ord set [Photos] 862700
Sanjana Sanghi keeps the ‘funk’ intact in Rs. 55000 abstract print co ord set [Photos]
Surbhi Jyoti swears by comfort in sage green linen co ord set [Photos] 862703
Surbhi Jyoti swears by comfort in sage green linen co ord set [Photos]
Cocktail Couture: Anshula Kapoor glows in one-shoulder midnight plum dress, check out 862712
Cocktail Couture: Anshula Kapoor glows in one-shoulder midnight plum dress, check out
A dash of pink is what you need this festive season! Divya Khosla Kumar’s ethnic style guide 862729
A dash of pink is what you need this festive season! Divya Khosla Kumar’s ethnic style guide
Read Latest News