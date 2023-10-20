Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay gets Ranbir killed

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Divya requests Prachi to cook something for her. While Prachi goes towards the kitchen, Divya and Mihika get happy as everything goes according to their plan. However, soon, Ranbir comes to help Prachi in the kitchen and they both are unaware of the gas leak. Ranbir witnesses the gas knob being on and soon saves Prachi from the big blast. However, he himself gets injured.

Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) takes extra care of Ranbir, (Krishna Kaul) who got injured while saving her. Mihika gets jealous and talks to Divya about her failed murder plan against Prachi. However, the latter overhears their conversation and learns that Mihika wants to kill her and soon confronts Mihika about her evil intentions. Prachi confronts Mihika, who warns her to stay away from Ranbir.

In the coming episode, Akshay witnesses Prachi’s protected behaviour for Ranbir and plans his murder. He hires a goon for the work. When Ranbir goes out, the goon traps him and attempts to kill Ranbir. The latter fails to protect himself and soon falls unconscious on the ground. The goon returns to inform Akshay that his work is done and Ranbir is no more. Ashok overhears the conversation and gets shocked.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2562 18th October 2023 Written Episode Update

