Kumkum Bhagya update: Akshay to get Ranbir arrested

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Balaji Telefilms, leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline, Mihika is jealous of Prachi and hence plans to kill her. Hence, she tampers with the brakes of Prachi’s car when she learns that Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar) is heading out with Khushi. Ranbir learns that Prachi and Khushi’s life are in danger. While Prachi struggles to stop her speeding car, Ranbir drives his car to save the two.

Prachi fails to control her car and soon it bumps into a truck. Prachi and Khushi meet with an accident as per Mihika’s plan. Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) witnesses his wife Prachi and daughter Khushi’s life being in danger and soon rushes them to the nearest hospital.

In the coming episode, Akshay about Prachi’s accident and rushes to the hospital. He heaves a sigh of relief when he learns that Prachi’s life is out of danger. However, when Akshay witnesses Ranbir’s sign on the husband’s column in the admission papers at the hospital, he gets angry. Soon, he calls the police and gets Ranbir arrested for attempting to kill Prachi.

Kumkum Bhagya Ep 2557 10th October 2023 Written Episode Update

